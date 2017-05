Police: 53-year-old woman found shot to death in South Chicago home

A woman was found shot to death in a South Chicago home early Saturday on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 12:20 a.m., the 53-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 8000 block of South Essex, police said.

The shooting might have stemmed from a domestic issue, police said. Detectives classified it as a death investigation as of Saturday morning.