Police: 55-year-old man stabbed to death in Lawndale

A man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 55-year-old was stabbed in the left side of his chest at 1:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard, according to Chicago Police. He was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.

A 56-year-old woman was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said. The incident was believed to be domestic in nature.