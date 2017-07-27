Police: 56-year-old man stabbed to death in Lawndale

A man was killed in a domestic-related stabbing early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 55-year-old was stabbed in the chest at 1:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.

A 56-year-old woman was taken into custody, and charges were pending, police said. The incident was believed to be domestic in nature.