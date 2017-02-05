Police: 6 burglaries reported in Ashburn

Police are warning Southwest residents of six burglaries reported last month in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Burglars broke into homes through rear windows and doors and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 3:10 p.m. April 6 in the 7900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue;

• about 9 p.m. April 6 in the 7900 block of Western Avenue;

• about 2:30 p.m. April 8 in the 7900 block of South Campbell Avenue;

• about 5:20 p.m. April 11 in the 7900 block of South Richmond Avenue;

• about 8:50 a.m. April 12 in the 7900 block of South Fairfield Avenue; and

• about 1 p.m. April 12 in the 2900 block of West 79th Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.