Police: 6 burglaries reported in Woodlawn

Police are warning South Side residents of six recent burglaries in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Burglars entered the following locations and stole items from inside:

• about 1 p.m. April 16 in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue;

• at 10:12 a.m. April 19 in the 6700 block of South Dorchester Avenue;

• about 6:20 p.m. April 21 in the 6500 block of South University Avenue;

• about 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of South Maryland Avenue;

• about 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of Ingleside Avenue; and

• about 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.