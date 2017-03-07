Police: 65-year-old man reported missing from Chinatown

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 65-year-old man missing from the Chinatown neighborhood since Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Liu was last seen about 3 p.m. near the 2300 block of South Canal Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 130-pound, 5-foot-6 Asian man with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen waring a burgundy and brown t-shirt with blue pants.

Anyone with information on Liu’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.