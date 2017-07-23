Police: 68-year-old man missing from Wicker Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old man missing from the Wicker Park neighborhood on the North Side since Thursday.

Efrain Vazquez, who is intellectually disabled, suffers from hypertension, and is a diabetic, is missing from the 2300 block of West Le Moyne, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He frequents the downtown Chicago and Humboldt Park areas, police said.

Vazquez, whose primary language is Spanish but speaks a little English, is described as a 165-pound, 4-foot-11 Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair and an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.