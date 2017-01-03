Police: 74-year-old man disappears from Burnside

Chicago Police are looking for a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who disappeared Wednesday afternoon from the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

Jihad Bahaiddin was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of East 88th Street, according to a police alert.

The 5-foot-7, 180-pound black man was wearing a black goose down jacket, paint-specked blue jeans and light brown Timberland boots, police said.

Bahaiddin has gray hair and is balding, wears glasses, and sports a black and gray beard, police said.

Anyone with information should call (312) 747-8380.