Police: 83-year-old man killed in Ravenswood Manor house fire

A 83-year-old man died after being pulled from a house fire early Friday in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Crews responded about 12:30 a.m. to the blaze in the 2900 block of West Giddings, and firefighters found the elderly man in the basement, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The fire was put out within the hour. The cause is under investigation.