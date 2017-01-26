Police announce increased DUI patrols in 15th District

Police will be searching for drunken drivers Saturday night in the Austin District.

Officers will conduct DUI saturation patrols from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the district’s area, Chicago Police said. Roving police officers will monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving, as well as for seat belt and speed violations.

A Breath Alcohol Testing Mobil Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to make the process of charging a person with DUI and issuing them an I-Bond faster.

A DUI saturation patrol last weekend on Lake Shore Drive resulted in one person charged with DUI and a total of 54 citations issued for driving violations, police said.