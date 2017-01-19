Police announce increased DUI patrols on Lake Shore Drive

Police will be on the look out for drunken drivers Saturday night on Lake Shore Drive.

Officers will conduct DUI saturation patrols from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago Police said. Roving police officers will monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving, as well as for seat belt and speed violations.

A Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to make the process of charging a person with DUI and issuing them an I-Bond faster.

A DUI saturation patrol last weekend in the Chicago Lawn district resulted in one person charged with DUI and a total of 122 citations issued for driving violations, police said.