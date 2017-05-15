Police: Armed juvenile shot by Marengo police officer

An armed juvenile was shot by a police officer Saturday night in northwest suburban Marengo, police said.

Officers were called about 11:05 p.m. to a report of “some suspicious activity” in the 800 block of East Prairie Street, according to a statement from Marengo police.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers were “confronted” by a juvenile, who pointed a firearm at an officer, police said. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the juvenile.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Additional details were not provided.

The Marengo police officer involved in the shooting has more than 10 years experience with the department and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The McHenry County Investigative Assistance Team and the McHenry County sheriff’s office are investigating the shooting.