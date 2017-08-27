Police: Armed man robbed two South Side cellphone stores

Police are searching for a man who robbed two South Side cellphone stores in the Armour Square and Ashburn neighborhoods.

The armed man entered the cellphone stores, demanded money and fled the scene, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 4:14 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 200 block of West 31st Street and at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 7800 block of South Western, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man between 23 and 26 years old, 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds with short, curly hair, a medium complexion and a tattoo on his neck or face, police said. He has been seen wearing a red shirt, tan or gray pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.