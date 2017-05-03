Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours

Police are warning residents about two armed robbers who struck four businesses on the Northwest Side within a span of less than two hours early Saturday.

In all four incidents, the suspects entered the business, showed a handgun and stole money, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The robbers then sped away in a dark-colored SUV.

Each of the early Saturday robberies happened:

At 2:07 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Belmont;

At 2:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Diversey;

At 3:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Irving Park; and

At 3:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski.

They suspects were described as white Hispanic men, between 18 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-8, police said. One man was described as weighing between 130 and 150 pounds, while the other weighed between 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.