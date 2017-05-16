Police: Armed men robbing drivers in Loop and South Loop

Police are warning Loop and South Loop residents of four recent armed robberies in which several men approach parked vehicles, order drivers from their cars, and steal their wallets and cellphones.

Several men get out of vehicles and walk up to parked vehicles. Showing guns, they demand that drivers get out of their cars, and hand over their wallets and cellphones, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:40 a.m. May 16 in the 2200 block of South Wabash;

• at 3:30 a.m. April 11 in the 600 block of South Wabash;

• at 3 a.m. March 29 in the 900 block of South Michigan; and

• at 10:47 p.m. March 29 in the 2100 block of South Wabash.

One of the robbers is described as a 20 to 25-year-old black man with a dark complexion, weighing 120 pounds and between 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-7 with dreadlocks, police. He was wearing a black jacket.

A second robber is described as a black man with a dark complexion, between 25 and 30 years old and between 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, police said. He was wearing a black skullcap.

Another robber is described as a 6-foot tall black man with a dark complexion weighting 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red sweater.

Three other robbers are described as black men between 20 and 26 years old, police said. One of the men had dreadlocks and all three were wearing masks.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.