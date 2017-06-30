Police: Armed robber hit 3 Northwest Side businesses in 6 days

Police are searching for an armed robber targeting Northwest Side businesses. | Chicago Police

A man has robbed three Northwest Side businesses at gunpoint within the last week.

After ordering an employee to open the register, the robber grabbed cash and ran away, according to a Chicago Police alert.

The robberies happened:

• about 4:40 a.m. Saturday and 4:10 a.m. Monday, both in the 6400 block of West Diversey;

• about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee.

The robber is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man, standing about 6-feet and weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red and black Chicago Blackhawks winter hat.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.