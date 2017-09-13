Police: Armed robber struck 4 times this month on Northwest Side

Police are searching for an armed robber that struck four times this month on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the suspect walked up to a victim, pulled out a handgun and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 12:05 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 4300 block of North Sawyer Avenue;

• about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 5900 block of North Kimball;

• about 1 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 6200 block of North Kimball; and

• about 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of North Drake.

The robber was described as a male, thought to be between 14 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 140 and 210 pounds, police said.