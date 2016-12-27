Police: Armed robber targeting West Lawn restaurants

Police are searching for a man who has robbed four West Lawn neighborhood restaurants on the Southwest Side at gunpoint this month.

The man enters a restaurant, pulls out a handgun and demands money from the register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 6300 block of South Pulaski;

at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 6300 block of South Pulaski;

at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 6000 block of South Pulaski; and

at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 5900 block of South Pulaski.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 45, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, and about 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.