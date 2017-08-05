Police: Armed robberies reported on Near West Side

Police are warning Near West Side residents of several April armed robberies.

Robbers approached victims, beat them up and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During one incident the robbers were armed with handguns.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:53 a.m. April 11 in the 300 block of North Ogden Avenue;

• at 10:03 p.m. April 19 in the 1500 block of West Fulton; and

• about 11 p.m. April 26 in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street.

The robbers are described as three to four black teens and men with dark complexions, between 15 and 25 years old, 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall and weighing between 154 and 170 pounds, police said. The teens and men were seen wearing black or blue hoodies with black pants.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.