Police: Armed robbers strike twice in 10 minutes on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported within 10 minutes of one another last week on the Near West Side.

In both cases, a group of five suspects approached victims on foot, showed a handgun and robbed them, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 5:32 a.m. July 13 in the 1500 block of West Warren, police said. The second happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Paulina.

The suspects were described as five black males between 15 and 24 years old, police said. One of them was more specifically described as standing between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He had a dark complexion and wore multi-colored “pajama looking pants.”

Another suspect was 20 to 24 years old, about 6 feet tall and wore a black T-shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.