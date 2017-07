Police arrest man carrying assault rifle at CTA station in Lake View

Charges are pending Saturday against a man who was found carrying an assault rifle on the platform of the Belmont CTA station in the Lake View neighborhood North Side.

Officers responded at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun on the platform of the Belmont stop in the 900 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Police. They found a 29-year-old man with an assault rifle who matched the caller’s description of the man.

He was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.