Police: Lost wheel might have caused fatal Tri-State semi crash

Investigators think a semitrailer might have hit another truck’s lost wheel on the Tri-State Tollway near north suburban Lake Forest on Friday morning, causing a crash that killed the 25-year-old man at the wheel.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Sharmarke Dahir was driving the rig west near Half Day Road when he lost control, possibly after hitting a wheel rim and tire on the road, according to Illinois State Police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The truck hit a Chevrolet, went off the left side of the road, and slammed into the concrete median before flipping on its side and ejecting Dahir, authorities said. The Louisville, Kentucky, resident was dead at the scene.

The truck also knocked over a light pole that landed on a Subaru in eastbound traffic, state police said. The Chevrolet driver was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Investigators initially thought the semi might have lost a wheel, but later updated that. The crash is still under investigation.