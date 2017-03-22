Police: Aurora man killed 18-year-old, left his body in Chicago

An Aurora man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found in the West Garfield Park neighborhood last summer.

Anthony W. Bills, 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of mob action, Aurora police announced Wednesday.

About 8:30 p.m. July 15, 2016, Bills and 18-year-old Clarence King were involved in a large fight at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Second Avenue in Aurora, police said. When officers arrived, King and others at the fight ran off. A short time later, King was seen by Bills and several other men involved in the fight and was beaten unconscious.

King was placed into the trunk of Bills’ 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven to Chicago and dumped in the 4500 block of West End Avenue, police said. His body was found the next morning.

An autopsy found King died of multiple injuries from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said Bills went to Tennessee, where detectives later found his vehicle and brought it back to Aurora as evidence.

Bills was in custody at the Kane County Correctional Center in St. Charles on unrelated charges when the new charges were announced, police said. His bond was increased to $5 million.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and others connected to King’s death could still be charged. Anyone with information should call investigators at (630) 256-5500.

A $5,000 reward was offered by Aurora Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made by calling (630) 892-1000.