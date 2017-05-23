Police: Aurora man tried to hide gun under vehicle, run from officers

A man is facing weapons charges after he allegedly tried to hide a gun and run away from police last week in west suburban Aurora.

About 7:30 p.m., detectives were in the 1300 block of Monomoy Street on an unrelated investigation when they saw 20-year-old Terrell Morgan “grabbing at his waistband as if he was hiding a gun,” according to a statement from Aurora police.

When Morgan spotted the officers, he put something under a nearby vehicle and started to walk away, police said. An officer looked under the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun. Morgan tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

Morgan, who lives in Aurora, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a firearm that was uncased, loaded and immediately accessible, according to police and the Kane County sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $20,750 bail and his next court date was scheduled for June 1.