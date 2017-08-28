Police: Aurora man with short-term memory loss missing from Englewood

Police are searching for an elderly man with short-term memory loss who was last seen Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Louis Ross, 83, left his home in west suburban Aurora about 9:10 a.m. and drove to Chicago, where he was last seen near the 6300 block of South Eggleston, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ross is described as a 5-foot-8, 165-pound bald black man with brown eyes, a medium complexion and age spots on his face, police said. His vehicle was described as a 2004 silver four-door Chrysler with Illinois license plate ROSS46.

He has short-term memory loss, uses a pacemaker and takes medication for his heart, police said.

Anyone with information on Ross’ whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747 8274.