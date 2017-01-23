Police: Aurora teen fatally shot inside ex-girlfriend’s home

An 18-year-old man from west suburban Aurora was shot to death inside his ex-girlfriend’s home on Monday afternoon.

Police were called about 1 p.m. to the 600 block of South Gladstone Avenue in unincorporated Aurora Township, where Jared Peters had “gained entry” to the woman’s home and got into a “confrontation” with her, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

“At some point shots were fired inside the residence,” sheriff’s police said. “The exact details of what occurred inside the residence are still under investigation.”

Peters was dead at the scene, and a handgun was found inside the home, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were not searching for anyone in connection with the death, which police called “an isolated domestic related incident.”