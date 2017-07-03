Police: Austin store robbed three times in last month

A store in the West Side Austin neighborhood has been robbed by an armed suspect three times in the last month.

The store in the 7100 block of West North Avenue was robbed at 8 p.m. Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, and at 4 p.m. March 5, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

Each time, the suspect entered the store armed with either a knife or handgun, and demanded property from the employees, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30, 6-foot to 6-foot-2, and 200-240 pounds with a medium to dark complexion. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.