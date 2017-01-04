Police: Autistic girl, 12, missing from Logan Square

A 12-year-old girl with autism disappeared from her Logan Square neighborhood home Friday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

Michaela Padilla left home without her parents’ permission about 2 p.m. from the 3700 block of West George, according to Chicago Police.

The 5-foot, 112-pound white girl was wearing a blue-green winter jacket covered in peace signs, with black jeans and pink, blue and green gym shoes, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Michaela might “appear aggressive” due to her autism, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.