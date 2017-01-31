Police: Berkeley man arrested for Elmhurst car burglaries

A 23-year-old Berkeley man was arrested Tuesday for several vehicle burglaries and thefts the past three months in west suburban Elmhurst.

On Jan. 12, police responded to a report of a resident who spotted a man inside their garage in the 800 block of South Linden Avenue, according to a statement from Elmhurst police. The suspect ran away and was not located.

The next day, police were alerted by the DuPage County sheriff’s office of a suspect entering unlocked vehicles in unincorporated Yorkfield, the statement said.

A joint investigation revealed Darius Anthony had broken into numerous unlocked vehicles in the Elmhurst area beginning in November, police said.

Anthony, of the 5800 block of Prospect Avenue in Berkeley, was charged with eight counts of burglary, police said. He is currently being held at DuPage County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Detectives recovered several items from the burglaries that have not yet been associated with any of the reported vehicle thefts, police said.

Residents are encouraged to contact Elmhurst police to report any burglaries at (630) 530-3050.