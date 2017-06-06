Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by car in East Garfield Park

A man riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a car Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 56-year-old man was riding a bicycle about 8:35 p.m. headed north in the 100 block of North Homan when the bike swerved into a Chrysler 200 that was traveling south, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The female driver of the Chrysler was not injured, police said.

As of early Tuesday, no citations or charges have been filed in connection with the crash. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.