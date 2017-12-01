Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Humboldt Park

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

At 10:38 p.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was driving north on Sacramento when the car struck a man riding a bicycle west on Division, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose exact age was not known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Cruze, a 36-year-old man, stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. As of late Wednesday, no citations or charges has been issued.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.