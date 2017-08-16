Police: Bicyclist runs red light, fatally struck by SUV in Woodstock

A man riding a bicycle was fatally struck by an SUV at an intersection in northwest suburban Woodstock on Tuesday evening.

Emergency responders were initially called to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Eastwood Drive (Route 47) and Route 14 about 7:30 p.m., according to Woodstock police.

Witnesses said the 25-year-old man was riding a bicycle northbound on Route 47, did not stop for the light, and was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to police.

The SUV was eastbound on Route 14 and had a “solid green light” at the intersection, police said.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District paramedics tried to treat the bicyclist, identified as Robert Amos James, at the scene, according to police and the McHenry County coroner’s office.

James, a Woodstock resident, was taken to Centegra Hospital in Woodstock, where he died at 8:42 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Wednesday revealed James died from blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, according to the coroner’s office. Toxicology testing is pending.

The Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the crash, and no citations have been issued based on the preliminary information.