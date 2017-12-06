Police Board vote means cops tied to Laquan case could return to work

The fatal shooting in 2014 of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was caught on dashcam video that was released after a local journalist won a court battle. | File photo

The Chicago Police Board on Monday voted to delay disciplinary proceedings against four officers who face firing in connection with the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke.

The postponement returns the officers to pay status. An attorney for sergeants’ union says they could be back at work this week.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal 2014 shooting of 17-year-old McDonald.

The four other officers have been suspended without pay and have been recommended for firing by CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson for allegedly signing reports that said McDonald, holding a knife, was walking toward officers when he was shot 16 times in 2014.

Police dash cam footage shows McDonald walking away from the officers.

The Chicago Police Board was asked to postpone its work so the officers’ statements during the internal investigations can’t be used during the criminal trial. Officers must answer questions from internal investigators or face being fired.

Van Dyke’s attorney, as well as a special prosecutor investigating the behavior of other officers on the scene, wanted to have disciplinary proceedings put on hold because statements they were required to make during the internal investigation could surface and potentially have a negative impact on Van Dyke’s criminal case.

Van Dyke is suspended without pay and is not seeking to be reinstated to the police force.

The other four officers have argued they should be able to go back to work and earn a paycheck if there is a long delay in the disciplinary process.