Police: Body found floating in pond in West Ridge Nature Preserve

A body was found floating in a pond Sunday morning in the West Ridge Nature Preserve on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

A passerby discovered the body floating facedown in the pond in the 5800 block of North Western at 8:05 a.m., police said.

The person’s age and gender were not immediately known, police said.

The police Marine Unit and Area North detectives are investigating.