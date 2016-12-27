Police: Body found in burning vehicle in Homewood

A body was found in a burning vehicle in a park Monday afternoon in south suburban Homewood, police said.

Police and firefighters responded about 2:15 p.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire in Patriots Park in the 1300 block of West 187th Street, according to Homewood police. When crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the blaze was extinguished, authorities discovered “what appeared to be a human body in the vehicle,” police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating, along with the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services and the medical examiner’s office.