Police: Body found in River North parking garage

A body was found after a rubbish fire in a River North parking garage Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 6 a.m. to the report of the rubbish fire on the 11th floor of the parking garage in the 300 block of North LaSalle, according to Chicago Police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The body, possibly a female, was found charred, lying on the ground next to an electrical box, a source said.

Area Central and arson detectives were investigating, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.