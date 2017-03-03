Police: Body pulled from Chicago River near Bridgeport

A person’s body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday afternoon near the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

Emergency crews were called at 2:18 p.m. for a report of a body in the water near the 2800 block of South Eleanor, according to Chicago Police.

The body of a male of unknown age was pulled from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.