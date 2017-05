Police: Boy, 17, shot to death in Fernwood

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

He was shot in his back and chest at 8:36 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.