Police: Boy about 9 months old found alone on Far South Side

A baby boy, believed to be 9 months old, was found uncared for Tuesday afternoon in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

Elijah Coid, or Coyd, was found alone near 45 W. 111th St., according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Elijah is described as a 26-inch, 25-pound black baby with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information, or who knows Elijah’s parents, should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.