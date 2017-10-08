Police: Boyfriend stabs woman with box cutter in Princeton Park

A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend during a fight early Thursday in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The boyfriend pulled out out a box cutter shortly after 2 a.m. and stabbed the 58-year-old woman during the domestic fight in the 9300 block of South LaSalle, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered cuts to the arm, hand and chest and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one was in custody early Thursday as Area South detectives investigated.