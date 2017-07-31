Police: Burglaries reported in Englewood, Washington Park

Police are warning South Side residents of several burglaries this month in the Englewood and Washington Park neighborhoods.

Someone broke into apartments and homes and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 4 p.m. July 7 and 1 p.m. July, 13 in the 5500 block of South LaSalle Street;

• between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., July, 18 in the 5500 block of South Perry Avenue;

• between 3 a.m. July 19 and 8 a.m. July, 20 in the 0-100 block of West Garfield Boulevard; and

• between 10:30 a.m. and 7:40 p.m., July, 27 in the 0-100 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.