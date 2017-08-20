Police: Burglars targeted Northwest Side homes

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about recent burglaries in the Hanson Park, Belmont Central and Cragin neighborhoods.

Burglars forcibly entered the homes and stole miscellaneous items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 24 in the 2100 block of North Lockwood;

between July 27 and Aug. 2 in the 2500 block of North Monitor;

at 12:56 a.m. July 28 in the 2100 block of North Mason;

between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 in the 2400 block of North Long; and

between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 2200 block of North Menard.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.