Police: Burglars targeting Gage Park homes

Police are warning of recent burglaries in the Gaga Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The burglars forcibly enter homes at various hours of the day and take property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 8:45 a.m. March 1 in the 5000 block of South California;

about noon March 4 in the 5000 block of South Artesian;

between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 13 in the 5000 block of South Maplewood; and

between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. March 16 in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central police at (312) 747-8382.