Police: Burglars targeting Loop construction sites

Three burglaries have been reported this month at construction sites in the Loop.

At least one person enters construction sites and uses pry tools to force his way into toolboxes and office trailers, then steals miscellaneous items, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 200 block of West Lake Street;

between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 200 block of West Lower Wacker Drive; and

between 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police know there is at least one male suspect, but no description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.