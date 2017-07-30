Police: Burglars targeting Northwest Side garages

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of several garage burglaries in July.

The burglars broke into garages by forcibly kicking or prying open the overhead or side doors, or through unlocked doors, Chicago Police said in a community alert. The burglars then took construction tools, bicycles and vehicle wheels.

The burglaries happened:

between 6:30 p.m. July 17 and 5:15 a.m. July 18 in the 4800 block of West Strong;

between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. July 20 in the 4800 block of West Berteau;

between 1 a.m. July 20 and 4:25 p.m. July 22 in the 7000 block of North Mason;

between 6 p.m. July 26 and 12:15 p.m. July 27 in the 4800 block of West Ainslie; and

between 12:01 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 29 in the 5400 block of North Nagle.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.