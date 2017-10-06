Police: Calls of large fight at North Avenue Beach turn out false

Officers responded to a call of a large fight at North Avenue Beach, but the call proved to be a false alarm. | Michael Schmidt/Sun-Times

A year after multiple brawls were caught on video at North Avenue Beach, Chicago Police officers responded to a call of a large fight Saturday evening on the beach near the Gold Coast, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

When officers arrived about 8:10 p.m. to the beach at 1600 North Lake Shore Drive, there were no victims or offenders, and nothing was shut down, according to Chicago Police.

With temperatures forecast to reach 90 degrees at least three or four days this week, the city’s beaches could see bigger crowds.

Last year on June 3, five ambulances were called to North Avenue Beach, according to police and fire officials. Three teenagers got sick and an adult was battered during a drunken fight.

Two adults and a minor were arrested at the beach that day, police said.