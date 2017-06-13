Police: Carjackers targeted Honda Civics minutes apart on NW Side

Carjackers tried to steal one Honda Civic, then successfully stole another one within a 15-minute period last week on the Northwest Side.

In the first incident, one or more suspects approached a victim about 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Kilpatrick and tried to steal the victim’s car, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. About 1:15 a.m., one or more suspects took another person’s car and property in the 3900 block of West Cortland.

The vehicles targeted in both incidents were newer Honda Civics, police said. The suspects were described as males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, black pants and scarves covering their faces.

Anyone with information about the carjackings is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.