Police: Catalytic converter thefts reported on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents of numerous catalytic converter thefts the past two weeks in the North Center, Lake View, Lincoln Park and Uptown neighborhoods.

Someone cuts and removes the catalytic converters from parked vehicles during the late evening and overnight hours, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• between 12 p.m. June 30 and 6:45 a.m. July 1 in the 4300 block of North Winchester;

• between 5:25 p.m. July 5 and 7 a.m. July 6 in the 1500 block of West School;

• between 5 p.m. July 5 and 7 a.m. July 6 in the 2600 block of North Bosworth;

• at 8 a.m. July 6 in the 1000 block of West School;

• between 10 p.m. July 6 and 7 a.m. July 7 in the 4700 block of North Malden;

• at 4 a.m. July 8 in the 3400 block of North Claremont;

• between 12:15 a.m. July 6 and 7 a.m. July 7 in the 4100 block of North Hermitage;

• at 5 a.m. July 9 in the 1700 block of West School;

• between 11 p.m. July 8 and 7 a.m. July 9 in the 1600 block of West Cornelia;

• between 12 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 10 in the 500 block of West Oakdale; and

• at 1:30 p.m. July 10 in the 2300 block of West Cornelia.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.