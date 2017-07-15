Police: Catalytic converters stolen from parked vehicles in Bridgeport

Police are warning Bridgeport residents after several catalytic converters were stolen from parked vehicles this week in the South Side neighborhood.

The converters were stolen from unattended or parked vehicles at various hours of the day, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

Between 10 p.m. July 9 and 7 a.m. July 10 in the 3000 block of South Princeton;

Between 10 p.m. July 12 and 3:30 p.m. July 13 in the 3000 block of South Broad Street;

Between 6:30 p.m. July 12 and 12:30 p.m. July 13 in the 1100 block of West 34th Place;

Between 10 p.m. July 12 and 5 a.m. July 13 in the 1100 block of West 34th Place; and

About 6 p.m. July 13 in the 2800 block of South Keeley.

Anyone with information on the thefts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.