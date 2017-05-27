Police: Charges upgraded against man who sold heroin to Evanston cops

A 39-year-old man is facing additional felony charges for allegedly selling heroin to undercover police officers last month in north suburban Evanston.

Robert L. Crayton initially faced five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance after being arrested about 9:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue, according to Evanston police.

A Cook County grand jury has since approved two more felony counts of unlawful delivery, police announced on Friday.

Authorities targeted Crayton in a heroin sting that started in 2015 with the help of the FBI. Undercover officers bought about 80 grams of heroin from the Evanston resident, police said.